Wayanad devastated by massive landslides, death toll rises to 119, hundreds trapped

Massive landslides wreaked havoc in the Wayanad district of Kerala, leaving over 109 people, including children, dead, and several families missing. More than 100 people were hospitalised.

Heart-wrenching scenes of persons looking for their loved ones among the injured and the dead were seen at hospitals in Meppadi and Kalpetta and other places in the district. As of 6 pm, 119 deaths were confirmed and 116 people injured. The injured persons are admitted to various hospitals.

Of the 119 bodies recovered, some bodies were found in the Chaliyar River, which flows into the neighbouring Malappuram district. The river carried 26 bodies, or rather parts of human bodies mutilated by the vengeful landslide, for around 25 km to Pothukallu near Nilambur in Malappuram district.

Wayanad has been devastated by three landslides that occurred at Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooralmala within a span of 4 hours. The first landslide occurred in Mundakkai town around 1 am on Tuesday during heavy rain, washing away houses and families.

While the rescue operations were ongoing, a second landslide struck near Chooralmala School at around 2 am. Subsequently, a third landslide occurred around 4 am.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were the areas hit and cut off by the landslides. Mundakkai town was completely swept away by the landslide.

Swollen water bodies changed their course and flowed through inhabited areas, resulting in more destruction. Huge boulders rolled down the hills and hindered the path of rescue workers.

Picturesque places known for their beauty — Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha — have now become lands of gloom.

Rescue operations have been launched with the assistance of various agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Besides NDRF, the state government has also deployed disaster response teams from the police and the fire force to carry out rescue and search operations. The Indian Army is carrying out rescue operations in landslide-hit areas of Wayanad in conjunction with the NDRF and other agencies.

Rescue operations are facing obstacles as Mundakkai, where one of the major landslides occurred, has been cut off from the rest of the district after the only bridge to the area was swept away in the disaster.

According to reports, around 400 families are stranded in the region following the collapse of the bridge in Chooralmala town. This bridge was the only access to Attamala in Mundakkai and its collapse has severely hampered rescue operations. Wayanad district panchayat president Shamsad Marakkar said no rescue teams have been able to reach Mundakkai due to the collapse of the bridge. He said that a hospital in Mundakkai had been fully swept away in the landslide.

However, a team of NDRF and Army personnel managed to cross the river and reach Mundakkai on Tuesday afternoon, 13 hours after the disaster occurred. Mundakkai is 3.5 km from Chooralmala. Those stranded will be brought to the riverside by jeep and then across the river using a rope.

A Navy team will assist rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad soon. In response to the Chief Minister’s directive, the Navy’s River Crossing Team has been deployed to assist in the rescue operations. A team from the Ezhimala Naval Academy will depart for Wayanad to provide critical support where at least 109 deaths have been confirmed so far. The casualties are likely to increase in the coming hours.

Till 6 pm, approximately 250 individuals have been rescued and relocated to temporary shelters. The bodies of the deceased are being taken to various hospital morgues for identification and autopsy. According to the Wayanad district collector, post-mortem procedures for as many as 65 bodies have been completed.

The Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vellarmala, was partially submerged and destroyed in the landslide.

A field officer, assistant factory officer, and their respective families, as well as eight estate workers of the Harrisons Malayalam tea estate, have gone missing.

Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force could not land in Mundakkai due to adverse weather. The helicopters were deployed from Sulur to assist in the rescue operation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “A delegation of five ministers has been assigned in Wayanad to address the aftermath of the recent landslide and oversee ongoing relief efforts. Forest Minister AK Saseendran has already reached the affected area to assess the damage and coordinate immediate response measures.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following the massive landslide in Wayanad. He assured all support from the Centre to assist in rescue operations. According to sources, he also spoke to Union Minister Suresh Gopi about the prevailing situation. The Prime Minister also spoke to BJP president JP Nadda and asked him to ensure BJP karyakartas do whatever they can to assist in the relief efforts.

PM Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. “I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped will be brought to safety soon,” he said.

In response to the disaster, the Kerala government has announced a two-day state-wide mourning on Tuesday and Wednesday.