WAVES India: A Bird’s Eye View Challenge showcases India’s beauty through aerial cinematography

The WAVES India: A Bird’s Eye View Challenge, part of the Create in India challenges, has invited drone pilots and filmmakers to capture the stunning beauty and cultural diversity of India through aerial cinematography.

Participants are tasked with creating a 2-3-minute video highlighting the country’s landscapes, heritage, and vibrant life from a bird’s-eye perspective.

Organised by Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the challenge has already witnessed significant enthusiasm, with 956 registrations recorded till now.

The initiative serves as a lead-up to the highly anticipated World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), set to take place from 1st to 4th May 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre and Jio World Gardens in Mumbai.

In its inaugural edition, WAVES is envisioned as a global hub-and-spoke platform that brings together the entire Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector. The summit aims to spotlight India’s role in the international M&E industry while providing opportunities for collaboration and networking with India’s vast talent pool.

Structured around four key pillars – Broadcasting & Infotainment, AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality), Digital Media & Innovation, and Films – WAVES encompasses a wide range of creative and technological advancements in the M&E space.

The India: A Bird’s Eye View Challenge is part of the Broadcasting & Infotainment pillar, emphasising the evolving landscape of media, information dissemination, and entertainment.

As part of the broader Create in India Challenges, WAVES has amassed over 73,000 registrations globally, engaging creators and offering a platform to showcase talent. This initiative solidifies India’s position as a major hub for media and entertainment.