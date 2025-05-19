Water release for Cauvery delta from Mettur Reservoir on June 12: CM Stalin

With sufficient storage coupled with the advancing South West monsoon expected boost inflow, farmers in the Cauvery Delta region need not wait with bated breath to commence the ‘Kuruvai’ (short term paddy) cultivation as Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced the release of water from Mettur Stanley Reservoir on June 12, the traditional date when the sluice gates will be opened for the purpose.

Reviewing the preparations to face the South West monsoon at the Secretariat with his ministerial colleagues and top officials, Stalin said “Current storage in the dam which stands at 108.33 ft (70.06 tmc ft) water against its full capacity of 120 ft is sufficient enough to open it on June 12 for cultivation of the Kuruvai crop.” The Chief Minister also emphasised the need to complete the desilting of the tributaries of the Cauvery as well as canals and waterways.

The delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam, besides parts of Trichy, called the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, depend upon the Cauvery water for cultivation. Paddy is the primary crop raised in the delta. Since the release of Cauvery water is expected to boost Kuruvai cultivation, Stalin directed field-level officials of the Agriculture Department to work in a coordinated manner and ensure the timely availability of seeds and fertilisers so that the Kuruvai Special Package, to be announced shortly, reaches the farming community.

Conscious of paddy bags in open areas of procurement centres getting drenched in heavy rains at the time of harvest during this season, especially in the delta districts, Stalin directed that adequate preparations – godowns and sheds – be put in place to avoid losses to the farmers.

In the past four years, the government had successfully overcome natural disasters, Stalin recalled, and advised that efforts be made to ensure no loss of life and property in the SW monsoon. “Though the MET Department had predicted normal rainfall in this season, heavy rains and flash floods might occur in the region abutting the Western Ghats. We have to be prepared for landslides in the Nilgiris and cyclones in the coastal belt. “If we act proactively beyond the routine, losses could be averted. The ongoing storm water drains, desilting of ponds and canals should be completed at the earliest,” he added.