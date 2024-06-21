Water can reach every household in Delhi if tanker mafia reined in: Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Friday that water can reach every household in Delhi if only the tanker mafia is reined in.

Referring to the ongoing water crisis, the BJP MP denied that there was a shortage of water in the national capital. “If the tanker mafia is contained, then water can reach every house in Delhi.”

Recently, Tiwari accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of water theft and “surrendering” to tanker mafia. “Is Arvind Kejriwal worried about the depleting groundwater in Delhi? No. Delhi’s future generations will never forgive you. You have surrendered the water meant for the common people of Delhi to the tanker mafia.”

Advertisement

He further said that the depleting groundwater of Delhi could be fixed. The best and the most effective solution to the problem is rainwater harvesting. “Do you have anything to do with this? You just want to divert the attention from the real issue,” he told the chief minister while speaking to a news agency.

“Today, Yamuna is dry, and drain water is flowing in the river, but how does that matter to you? Are you worried about stopping the water flowing into Yamuna? This is not in your vision at all… I believe that the people of Delhi will wake up and the end of such false tyrants is near,” he said.