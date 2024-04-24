Watch out for BJP’s lies and deceit, Akhilesh warns voters in Etawah

Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, cautioning voters to be vigilant against its lies and loot.

“The BJP has built the largest warehouse for criminals and corrupt people and all the corrupt and criminals have gathered in this warehouse,” he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing an election rally at the SS Memorial College ground in Etawah.

He said that the trends of the election results have started reflecting in the speeches of those who are on the verge of losing power.

“We want to convey to the people that it is time to talk about the Constitution. The guarantees they keep reiterating are akin to the sound of clanging plates during the Covid pandemic. Their guarantees are nothing but merely hollow promises. A decade ago, they coined a slogan, and now they claim it’s a guarantee,” the SP president said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that this election represents a last-ditch effort to save the Constitution.

“Your one vote will not only secure victory for Bijendra Singh but will also contribute to safeguarding the Constitution. Do you want to protect democracy or not? These people are giving big slogans but there is a looming threat that our right to vote might be taken away in the future. We are determined to save the Constitution. Remember, the 2024 election is also about churning the Constitution. Stay vigilant and guard against any attempts at booth rigging. If you let your guard down, the BJP supporters might resort to deceit,” he said.

The SP president mockingly remarked that despite their claims of securing 400+ seats, they will not be able to handle the public discontent. Thus, instead of surpassing the 400 mark, they might find themselves losing by a margin of 400 seats.

Raising the issue of electoral bonds, the SP president said that the BJP seems to be on the back foot and that’s why it has stopped speaking on the matter. They have saffronised the entrepreneurs as well. He further pointed out that while loans worth Rs 15 lakh crore of entrepreneurs were waived off, the loans of farmers were neglected.

Akhilesh Yadav asserted that an SP-INDI alliance government would be established after the elections. You people are going to form the government and we will enact an MSP law for farmers and will also waive their loans, he added.