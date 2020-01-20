At the “Pariksha Pe Charcha,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reachout programme for the students, he said on Monday, students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life. “Was told I shouldn’t attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there,” the PM said.

Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students in the interaction. “We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything.”

Modi was addressing a select audience of around 200 students, teachers and parents at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event held at the Talkatora Stadium and said his conversations with them will be “hashtag without filter”, while reaching out to students in their own language. Assuring students of his complete focus, Modi said they could speak to him openly.

Modi said everyone should keep abreast of the latest technology but it should not be allowed to govern lives.

“We should have the strength to keep technology under our control and ensure it does not waste our time. One room in our homes should be technology free. Whoever enters will not carry any gadgets,” he told students while stressing that exam are not everything.

The prime minister also urged students to spend their spare time with the elderly.

He also suggested said that students should ensure that at least one hour per day should be kept free of technology. He asked the gathering of students, parents and teachers if they could keep one room of their homes, totally technology-free.

The PM highlighted the importance of taking on extra-curricular activities and said there is a growing tendency among parents to push their children into activities considered “glamorous”.

“Parents should take time out to find out what their children want to do instead of pushing them into activities that are considered glamorous which they can discuss in their conversations with their friends,” he said.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is an initiative by the Prime Minister to help the student community overcome examination-related stress. Students from across the country are invited to field questions to the Prime Minister and selected students are invited to meet him.