Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered former Union Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitely on his birth anniversary.

In a tweet, PM said, “Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India’s progress.”

Jaitley died last year in August at Delhi’s AIIMS after facing several health issues for many months. He was 66 years old.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley had been an important part in Narendra Modi’s Cabinet during his first tenure as prime minister. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections presumably because of his ill-health.