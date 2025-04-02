Waqf Bill reflects majoritarian mindset: Jamiat chief Madani

The tabling of the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill by the BJP-led NDA government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday has triggered a fierce debate, drawing sharp criticisms from Opposition parties, Muslim organisations, and activists.

The Bill that aims to reform the existing laws governing the waqf properties has been dismissed by the Opposition parties as an attack on a minority community. President of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani called the Bill unconstitutional and a blatant violation of fundamental rights.

The maulana said, “The government is attempting to push it through solely on the basis of its numerical strength, disregarding due democratic principles. This approach reflects the majoritarian mindset that undermines the rights of minorities and threatens the foundational values of justice and equality.”

“The Bill that is designed to curtail minority rights reflects a deeply prejudiced attitude toward the Muslim community,” he stated, vowing to oppose it through legal and peaceful means.

Responding to the development on similar lines, the All India Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) rejected the Bill while calling for peaceful nationwide protests if it is passed.