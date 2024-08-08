Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Parliament; Opposition calls it ‘unconstitutional’, ‘divisive’

The Narendra Modi-led central government on Thursday introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, sparking fierce opposition from several INDIA bloc leaders who condemned the bill as “divisive,” “anti-Muslim,” and “unconstitutional.”

Congress MP KC Venugopal strongly opposed the bill, stating, “This Bill is a fundamental attack on the Constitution… a direct attack on the right to religion.”

He accused the government of using the bill for political gains in the upcoming Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.

“This bill is specialized for the Maharashtra, Haryana elections. You do not understand that last time the people of India clearly taught you a lesson. This is an attack on the federal system,” he added.

RSP MP NK Premachandran alleged that the bill will totally disempower the Waqf Board and Waqf council.

“You are dismantling the system. It is against the principles of the Constitution,” he cautioned.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also criticized the bill, accusing the BJP of dividing the nation and being “the enemy of Muslims.”

DMK MP Kanimozhi also joined the Opposition leaders in Opposing the Bill, arguing that it violates Article 30 of the Constitution, which guarantees minorities the right to administer their institutions. “This bill targets a particular religious group,” she asserted.

‘Oposition trying to mislead people,’ says Rijiju

In response to the criticism, Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju defended the bill, claiming it does not interfere with religious freedoms.

“With this bill, there is no interference in the freedom of any religious body… Forget about taking anyone’s rights, this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them,” Rijiju said.

He also accused the Opposition of trying to mislead people about the Waqf bill.

“Opposition is trying to mislead people about intention of Waqf bill. No law can be above Constitution but 1995 Waqf law has such provisions,” he stated.

Union Minister Lalan Singh also defended the bill amid the uproar, stating, “The Waqf (Amendment) Bill is not anti-Muslim; there is no attempt being made to interfere in the functioning of mosques.”