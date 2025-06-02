Waiver scheme in works to reduce 90% domestic water bills: Parvesh Verma

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma on Monday said a major waiver scheme is being worked upon which will reduce the domestic water bills by up to 90 per cent.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the billing software in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is also being upgraded to make the system more transparent, which will ultimately benefit the consumers.

The minister mentioned that the DJB is witnessing several reforms and the efforts being put together by the government are going to improve the overall situation. He said the Board is also working to roll out a new integrated control system, ‘One City, One Control Room, One Number,’ for ensuring better response to water issues.

Further informing about the ongoing initiatives in the water agency, Verma shared that water distribution is going to be rationalized in the future, which is going to be based on population in each assembly constituency.

The minister said illegal water tapping is also being identified, and curbed, that will have a positive impact on the water supply. He also informed about a new sewer master plan that is under works, for which a global tender will be floated, adding that 1,800 unauthorized colonies are to be covered by the year 2027, and will have access to sewer lines.

“The government has committed that by 2027, all of Delhi’s 1,800 unauthorised colonies will have access to sewer lines,” Verma said.

The minister has said that it is the first time such a comprehensive commitment has been made with a clear deadline.

He asserted that the governance in the national capital is now reformed with no excuses, no delays, only delivery, which he claimed is a result of the departments working together and not against each other.