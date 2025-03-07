Vrindavan set to create history with over 2,000 widows celebrating Holi

Holi, the festival of colours, is set to unfold a new and inspiring aura at Vrindavan this year. It is poised to etch its name in the Guinness World Records.

With the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, over 2,000 widows are set to create a record by playing Holi together. In this regard, in collaboration with Vrindavan’s social organisations, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department will host the remarkable ‘Widows’ Holi-2025′, aiming to secure a Guinness World Record, officials here on Friday said.

While the Holi of Mathura-Vrindavan is known worldwide, this time, it will transcend mere celebrations to embody a message of social harmony, cultural unity, and transformative change. This year, Holi will fill the lives of widows with vibrant hues but also serve as a powerful message of societal transformation, making its mark in history and on the global stage.

‘Widows’ Holi’ stands as a unique cultural festival. Traditionally, widows in India were expected to renounce worldly pleasures, including festive celebrations like Holi.

However, in Vrindavan – a city deeply connected to the divine love of Lord Krishna – this celebration has emerged as a symbol of revolutionary change. Widows’ Holi challenges age-old taboos and has evolved from an inclusive initiative to an iconic event representing empowerment and equality.

Each year, thousands of widows from various ashrams in Vrindavan embrace Holi’s vibrant colours, music, and devotion. The event has gained national and international recognition as a symbol of social change, dignity, and joy. Building on this spirit, the Yogi government aims to link this celebration to a world record.

Officials said that the festival would feature traditional folk songs, dances, devotional music, and organic colors as part of the plan. The event will draw participation from international dignitaries, media, and devotees. A dedicated team has already been formed to ensure the successful execution of this grand celebration. Officials from the Guinness World Records will be present to oversee and facilitate the certification process, ensuring that every aspect of the record attempt is smoothly managed.