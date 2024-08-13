VP Dhankar cautions nation against pernicious designs to destabilise country

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday appealed to the people to be alert about “sinister forces with pernicious designs whose only motto is to destabilise Bharat and impede our progress”.

Addressing citizens before flagging off the Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally from Bharat Mandapam here, he said, “Some people are unable to digest the rapid pace of our development. They want to create obstacles, to bring instability.”

Recognising the symbolic significance of the tricolour, he urged the citizens to draw inspiration from it to unite against adversarial forces and appealed to all fellow citizens to keep the interest of the nation paramount in all situations.

Advertisement

Underscoring the significance of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, launched in 2021, Mr Dhankhar said the initiative is aimed at awakening a deep sense of patriotism and national pride among all Indians, fostering a spirit of unity. He also made note of the evolution of the campaign into a ‘jan andolan’ today.

Illuminating the profound significance of the Indian tricolour, the vice-president stressed that the tricolour is more than just a flag — it is a symbol of our sovereignty and collective identity.

Emphasising that Indian identity is in every Indian’s blood, he affirmed that challenging this identity is akin to challenging the existence of an Indian. He exhorted the masses to always uphold the honour, respect, and pride of the tricolour.

Underlining the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the struggle for independence, Mr Dhankhar highlighted his act of hoisting the Indian flag on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 30, 1943, marking a historic defiance of British rule. He said Netaji’s legacy continues to be celebrated annually on Parakram Diwas and is immortalised by the statue at Kartavya Path.

Mr Dhankhar lauded the nation’s efforts to honour the heroes of India’s freedom struggle during the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. “We remember every personality, who contributed to our freedom struggle, and every corner of the country has recognized and honoured them, including prominent figures like Birsa Munda Ji, who made significant sacrifices at a young age for the nation,” he said.

Highlighting India’s transformative journey on the global stage and its unwavering commitment to peace and progress, Mr Dhankhar noted that foreign institutions now view India as a shining example, demonstrating the nation’s rapid economic growth and global influence. He emphasised that India is longer just a country with potential and possibilities but a nation on the rise as never before. “Our rise is unstoppable, and our rise will make us a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

Waving off the Rally, the vice-president asserted, “The wave of my green flag is not just a signal to set in motion this Tiranga bike rally. It signals the start of an integral facet of our marathon march towards the vision of Viksit Bharat at the centenary of our independence!”