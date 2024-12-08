VP calls for vigil against forces attempting to weaken Constitution

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that certain forces are systematically attempting to weaken India’s Constitution and institutions, and asked everyone to remain vigilant against such forces.

Speaking at the International Gita Mahotsav 2024 in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, the VP highlighted the challenges to the country’s progress and unity.

Without naming anyone, Dhankhar said, “Certain forces, both within and outside the country, are systematically attempting to weaken India’s economy and institutions. Their intention is to undermine our constitutional institutions and disrupt our path to progress. Such

forces cannot be ignored. We must remain vigilant against forces attempting to weaken our Constitution and institutions.”

He stated that a developed India is no longer a dream but a definitive goal. “We must remember the wisdom of the Gita. The focus that Arjuna displayed – his eyes were not on the fish but on the target. We must have the same vision, focus, and determination to ensure that India attains the status of a developed nation by 2047, or even earlier,” he

said.

The VP called upon everyone to adopt the essence of the Gita and contribute to the nation’s progress with a positive mindset. He also emphasised the need for a “Panchamrit Model” of governance inspired by the teachings of the Gita.

Dhankhar said constructive dialogue, personal integrity, selfless dedication, compassion, and mutual respect are the ‘Panchamrit’ of governance.

Elaborating on constructive dialogue, one of the five pillars of the ‘Panchamrit’ of governance, he said, “The dialogue between Shri Krishna and Arjuna teaches us that differences of opinion should not become disputes. Differences are natural because people think differently. Even our Constituent Assembly faced differences, but they resolved them through debate and discussion.”

“This is a significant message, and I expect our Members of Parliament, members of legislative assemblies, local representatives, and all institutions to focus on constructive dialogue. The outcome of dialogue should serve social and national interests, not personal gains,” he said.

Stating that the second principle is personal integrity, Dhankhar said, “Those in positions of responsibility, whether in administration, politics, or economics, must lead by example. Their conduct should inspire the public, as it has a profound impact on society.”

Stressing the need for a selfless spirit, he said, “Lord Krishna teaches, ‘Yagyarthat Karmano’—work should not be for personal gain but for the greater good. With this spirit, I appeal to everyone that building a developed India by 2047 is a grand Yagya. Everyone must

contribute to this collective effort to the best of their ability for the nation’s welfare.”

Dhankhar also elaborated on compassion and mutual respect.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.