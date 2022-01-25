Voters Award

Shri Satyendra Prakash, Principal Director General, BOC was today conferred with the National Award for enhancing electoral participation by the Election Commission of India for activities conducted towards voter awareness and education during the period 2021-22.

The award was given to Shri Satyendra Prakash, by the Commission on the occasion of National Voters Day 2022 in presence of Guest of honour, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Chief Election Commissioner, Shri Sushil Chandra and other senior dignitaries in the National Award function Ceremony at Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi. The award has been given for his contribution in educating and creating awareness for enhancing the people’s participation in casting vote during present challenging time of COVID-19. Post COVID-19 when direct interaction with the masses is a challenge, his contribution in devising new techniques to reach the people is very significant. It is to be noted that such efforts have led to increase in percentage of voter’s participation to 67.47% in 2019 which was 58.19 % in the year 2009.

Under the leadership of Shri Prakash, BOC with its 23 Regional Outreach Bureaus (ROBs) and 148 Field Outreach Bureaus (FOBs) are using new techniques viz. messaging through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Tweets/Re-tweets, SMS, Telephonic Calls and organizing webinars. These social media platforms have been used as significant tools for reaching the people. Awareness activities by audio announcement using the Branded Mobile Vans are also used as a major tool for reaching the people in present situation.

Various Voter awareness / Education programmes as part of the SVEEP activities have been carried out through Cultural programmes, Digital Exhibitions, Photo exhibitions, Door to Door campaigns, Magic shows, Nukkad Nataks, Demonstrations, Rallies etc. While organizing such campaigns BOC identifies mainly the low voter turnout areas and make the outreach activities more focused in such areas to disseminate the message of ‘No Voter to Be Left Behind’ of uphold Hon’ble Central Election Commission’s and thereby strengthening the democratic process of the nation.

Shri Satyendra Prakash was earlier awarded with the ‘Rajat Kamal’ for the Best Documentary Film Producer at the National Film Awards 2018. 6 films produced by him when he was Director General of Films Division of India were awarded with Rajat Kamal. He was also honoured with the Swachh Bharat Award in the year 2019 and 2020 for his exemplary work in Swachh Bharat Mission.