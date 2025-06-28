Voter verification drive progressing as scheduled in Bihar: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Roll has started successfully in Bihar for verifying the eligibility of each elector with full participation of all political parties.

In a press note issued on Saturday, the ECI asserted that all activities relating to the Special Intensive Revision are progressing well as per schedule.

The ECI stated, “Printing as well as door-to-door distribution of new Enumeration Forms (EF) for all the existing 7,89,69,844 electors of Bihar has already started in each of the 243 Assembly Constituencies of Bihar. Online filling of the new Enumeration Forms (EFs) has already been enabled and has also started successfully.”

It added, “Out of the existing 7,89,69,844 electors, 4.96 Crore electors, whose names are already in the last intensive revision of Electoral Roll on 01.01.2003, have to simply verify so, fill the Enumeration Form and submit it.”

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav had questioned the ECI’s attempt to revise the registration list of 8 crore voters in just 25 days, saying that a similar exercise conducted 22 years ago was completed in two years. He had also alleged that this move fuels suspicions of a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise vulnerable populations, including the poor, marginalised communities, Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor also said that following the Maharashtra elections, the Election Commission’s conduct has led to public concerns that the BJP might pressure the Commission to remove non-supporters from the voter rolls.

He added, “If the Commission now alters voter list amendment rules months before the Bihar assembly elections, it needs to reassure the public that the process will be transparent, impartial, and error-free.”

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi strongly rebutted the opposition’s accusations. Commenting on the controversy surrounding Bihar’s voter list revision, Manjhi said that they are aware of areas with significant numbers of fraudulent voters—ranging from 25,000 to 30,000 in some places.

He added that the removal of these fake entries should concern only those involved in wrongdoing. He challenged the opposition to explain their fear if they are indeed truthful.

Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Vijay Sinha accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress of being anti-constitutional and insulting the constitutional institution.

He said, “RJD and Congress have started walking on the path of Bengal. The influence of Mamata Banerjee’s company is visible in them. They have started speaking the language of Bangladeshis.”