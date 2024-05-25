Vote against politics of hatred, distraction: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday called upon the people to vote against the politics of hatred, rhetoric and distraction, as the voting for the sixth phase of elections gets underway.

In a post on X, the Congress chief said, “My dear countrymen, this struggle to secure democracy and the Constitution has reached its last two stages. Today is the sixth phase of voting and you have to vote.”

“Vote on unity, justice and important issues. Vote against the politics of hatred, rhetoric and distraction. Think twice before pressing the voting on EVM,” he said.

Advertisement

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha further said, “Remember today is the day when you will be able to defeat the dictatorship with the power of democracy. If not now, then never.”

Mentioning about the last five phases of Lok Sabha elections, he said, “In the last five phases, dictatorial forces suffered a major setback, voices of panic are at their pick. This is the power of your vote.”

The Congress chief also appealed to the first time voters to exercise their franchise.

“In the first five phases of voting, you have rejected lies, hatred and propaganda and given priority to grassroots issues related to your life. Come out of your homes in large numbers and vote for your rights and the future of family,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X after he exercised his franchise at a polling station here in the city.

Voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in 58 constituencies spread across eight States and Union Territories (UTs), began on Saturday at 7 am, amid tight security.

According to the voter turnout app of the Election Commission of India (ECI), more than 10 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am. Delhi registered 8.94 per cent turnout.