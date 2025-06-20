Volvo selects Tata Technologies as strategic supplier for automotive engineering and digital solutions

Product engineering and digital services company Tata Technologies has been selected as a strategic supplier by Swedish carmaker Volvo, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

The partnership will focus on core automotive areas including product engineering, vehicle systems and component engineering, embedded software, and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions.

The collaboration will leverage Tata Technologies’ global delivery capabilities across multiple locations. Services will be delivered from the company’s key hubs in Sweden, India, Romania, and Poland, with Gothenburg, Sweden serving as the Automotive Centre of Excellence.

Tata Technologies CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris said, “The partnership demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering top-tier solutions in automotive software and digital engineering to customers worldwide. The collaboration aligns with Tata Technologies’ vision of engineering a better world while supporting Volvo’s ambitions to develop intelligent vehicles that enhance safety, sustainability, and user experience.”

The partnership aims to enhance Volvo Cars’ global engineering capacity by tapping into Tata Technologies’ domain expertise, scalable delivery models, and track record of excellence in automotive transformation.

Volvo Cars, renowned for its pioneering work in automotive safety and sustainability, is focusing on electrification, software-defined vehicle platforms, and intelligent in-car experiences, the release stated.

Advertisement