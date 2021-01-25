V K Sasikala, closest aid of late chief minister and AIADMK stalwart J Jayalalithaa, has been suddenly elevated to a position of most sought after person in Tamil Nadu politics.

The ousted AIADMK leader is expected to be released on 27 January from Bangaluru Parappan Agrahara prison after having served four years imprisonment for amassing wealth disproportionate to her income.

Though she has been lately admitted to Bangaluru Victoria Hospital after having tested tested positive for Covid-19 , her release is imminent.

Sasikala, who still wields a good amount of influence among the Thevar community, which dominates in the AIADMK, was almost written off by political pandits, as chief minister Edappdy K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam almost have full control over the party with comfortable administration in the state for the past four years after Jayalalithaa’s death and is expecting to retain power with the help of BJP and other small allies.

However, superstar Rajinikant’s sudden decision to withdraw from entering poll politics with his new party has made the BJP central leadership to think of a new route to make inroads into the state with Sasikala’s help and the pressure is mounting on AIADMK leadership to accept Sasikal again into the party.

Though BJP is part of AIADMK alliance in the state, the party had a plan B in which they were trying to cobble a non-Dravidian alliance with Rajinikanth’s help. Frustrated over the new developments on Rajinikanth’s decision to not enter politics just before the Assembly election, pushed the BJP to opt for Plan C in which they wanted to have good say in the alliance with Sasikala’s help, though she could not compete for any constitutional post for some more time due to her conviction in DA case.

BJP’s plan C kick started on the 51st anniversary celebration of Tuglak magazine in Chennai. Tuglakeditor and RSS ideologue S Gurumurthi during the function inderictly asked the AIADMK to join hands even with Sasikal to defeat DMK in the upcoming Assembly election.

While AIADMK leadership is adamant on not to accept Sasikala, now the state leadership again came out with support to Sasikala.

BJP state president L Ganesan came out with a statement on Friday urging media not to sensationalise her health condition. “Everyone knows the friendship and loyalty between Jayalalalithaa and Sasikala are incomparable,” the BJP leader said. “If anyone betrayed the AIADMK and its twoleaves symbol, it would amount to an indirect betrayal of Jayalalithaa,” Ganesan said. “Sasikala would be aware of it too. I wonder how people can assume she will do that (betrayal). So, let’s not be in a hurry to comment about her. Let us believe that good things will happen,” he added.