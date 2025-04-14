Vishu 2025 Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with family and friends

Vishu 2025 wishes: Kerala ushered in the traditional New Year with vibrant celebrations on the occasion of Vishu today. Marking the beginning of the Malayalam month of Medam, Vishu is celebrated with immense devotion and grandeur across the state and among Malayali communities across the world.

This year, Vishu 2025 witnessed a beautiful blend of age-old customs and modern expressions of joy, as people woke up early to view the Vishukkani—an auspicious arrangement of items such as rice, fruits, golden cucumber, betel leaves, coins, mirror, and the idol of Lord Krishna, lit by traditional oil lamps.

It is believed that viewing this divine arrangement first thing in the morning ensures prosperity and well-being throughout the year.

Temples across Kerala, especially the famed Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, saw a surge of devotees offering prayers and seeking blessings. Families came together to prepare and enjoy the traditional Vishu Sadya—a feast of vegetarian dishes served on banana leaves, accompanied by sweet and sour flavors representing the highs and lows of life.

While the celebrations remained deeply rooted in tradition, social media was abuzz with festive greetings, throwback photos, and well-wishes.

Here are some of the heartwarming Vishu 2025 wishes and messages that echoed across WhatsApp groups, Instagram stories, and family chats:

1. Happy Vishu! May this New Year bring joy, prosperity, and endless blessings into your life.

2. Wishing you a Vishu filled with light, laughter, and lovely beginnings. Have a bright and beautiful year ahead!

3. May this Vishu mark the start of a season filled with happiness, peace, and good fortune. Happy Vishu!

4. From Vishukkani to Vishu Kaineettam, may every moment be meaningful and joyful. Happy Vishu!

5. On this auspicious day, may Lord Krishna bless you with abundance, health, and a heart full of gratitude. Happy Vishu!

6. Let this Vishu bring a new ray of hope and positivity into your life. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous New Year!

7. May the golden hues of Vishu bring new hopes and dreams. Here’s to fresh starts and happy memories. Happy Vishu!

8. Wishing you and your family a Vishu full of colors, kindness, and countless blessings.

9. Happy Vishu! May your life be as vibrant and delightful as the Vishukkani.

10. May this Vishu inspire you to shine brighter, dream bigger, and live joyfully. Have a wonderful year ahead!

Vishu is not only a festival but also a cultural emblem of Kerala’s rich heritage, celebrating cycles of nature, renewal, and abundance.

As the golden blossoms of the Konna sway in the summer breeze and the aroma of Payasam lingers in kitchens, Vishu continues to be a time of reflection, gratitude, and joyful new beginnings for Malayalis everywhere.