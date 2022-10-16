Visakhapatnam Police bars Telugu star Pawan Kalyan from holding rally

The Visakhapatnam Police have barred Telugu star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan from holding any kind of congregation at the port city till 31 October leading to the cancellation of his outreach programme Janavani.

This prohibition came after Jana Sena activists allegedly attacked ministers, public representatives and police at the airport yesterday and police swooped down at the wee hours of the morning to arrest some party leaders.

Condemning the arrest, Pawan Kalyan criticised the ruling YSRCP calling the party an epitome of criminalisation of politics.

The police arrested the Jana Sena leaders from Novotel Hotel where Pawan Kalyan was staying and also visited the particular floor where his room was located. The Jana Sena accused the police of arresting those leaders who had sought permission for the rally.

Calling the move highhandedness of the police, Pawan Kalyan asked for the release the arrested leaders and party cadres. “It is very unfortunate to witness such high handed police behaviour in Visakhapatnam. JSP has always held AP Police force in high esteem. Arresting our leaders is unwarranted. I request DGP to intervene and release our leaders immediately. I shall be forced to express my solidarity at the Police Station,” he said.

Yesterday, at the airport, some people attacked the vehicles of YSRCP minister Jogi Ramesh, RK Roja, former minister Perni Nani and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy while they were returning after participating in Visakha Garjana, a massive rally. The attack left an aide of RK Roja injured and glass of Subba Reddy’s car was also damaged. The police rescued the ministers and blamed the Jana Sena activists who had gathered there to welcome Pawan Kalyan.

Hope,AP Police won’t tell me,not to greet from my room’s window. pic.twitter.com/TOV1y3ZIKw — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) October 16, 2022

The notice handed over to the Jana Sena leader by East Zone police read: “That the mob consisting of more than 500 people gathered at airport, Visakhapatnam around 16:30 hours and conducted a huge rally via NAD (junction) to Novotel Hotel, Beach Road in clear violation of the promulgated orders. That the mob consisting of followers of JSP under your leadership attacked ministers, civilians and police officials and caused disturbance to the Public Order and commission of grave offences in which public representatives, some civilians and police officers also sustained grievous injuries and at the risk of their lives. Further it caused disturbance to public peace and tranquility.”

Under Section 30 of Police Act the Jana Sena has been prohibited from holding any kind of congregation including procession, rallies, meetings and usage of drones have been banned too.

The actor, however, accepted the notice under protest pointing out that his flight from Hyderabad had landed at 4:40 pm at Vizag, yesterday. Later, he said he was ready to face cases, go to jail or face blows of lathi in this fight against criminalisation of politics.

“We are here to take a very firm stand against criminalisation of politics and YSRCP is the epitome of criminalisation of politics,” said Pawan Kalyan.

He found support from TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who said: “I strongly condemn the undemocratic actions of the YCP government in Visakhapatnam. YCP’s conspiracy to block the Janavani programme of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is evil. Conducting searches in the hotel where he was staying and threatening the leaders is proof of dictatorial rule.”