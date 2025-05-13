Virat Kohli, Anushka visit Sant Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma visited the ashram of Sant Premanand Maharaj at Sri Radhe Hit Keli Kunj here on Tuesday.

Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket yesterday, and this is considered to be his first public appearance after retirement.

Advertisement

During their around three-and-a-half-hour stay, they took blessings from Premanand Maharaj and participated in a spiritual discussion.

Advertisement

Virat discussed many matters with Sant Premanand.

He announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday through an Instagram Post. He had confirmed a stop to his 14-year Test career through an emotional post. Virat had said that he has taken a lot of lessons from this format. Virat has already retired from T20 International and will now be seen playing only in ODIs.

Virat is also a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in IPL 2025, and very soon, he will join the RCB team.

According to sources, both Virat and Anushka reached the ashram at around 6 am and left at around 9.30 am.

The couple had earlier visited the ashram in January this year.