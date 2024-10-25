Violence reported in Rajasthan over bursting of crackers

Violence broke out in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan when people from two communities clashed with each other over bursting crackers, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported Thursday night, they said, adding that incidents of stabbing, stone throwing and attempts of arson were also reported.

A local BJP activist and his nephew sustained minor injuries in the incident, a police officer said.

According to police sources, the trouble erupted when some people were bursting crackers in Mangala Chowk area to the objection from another community.

The injured were admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital here.

Demanding the arrest of the culprits, a crowd gathered at Bhimganj police station and staged a dharna. The mob also damaged some vehicles.

A mob of protesters also gathered at the hospital and attempted to set afire three to four vehicles, including an ambulance.

Additional police were deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Around 25 persons were rounded up by the police in this connection.

The situation is under control now, the police added.

