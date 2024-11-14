Violence in Raj village after Cong rebel MLA allegedly slaps magistrate during bypoll

Police fired in air and used tear gas to quell a mob in Samaravata village of Deoli-Uniara assembly segment of Rajasthan after violence erupted following the slapping of SDM-Area Magistrate Amit Chaudhary by Congress (rebel) Naresh Meena .

The incident of slapping occurred during daytime Wednesday at the nearby polling station. After closing of the polling later in the night, Meena, who was in the fray as an Independent on the Deoli-Uniara seat, proceeded to the village along with his supporters.

The police also reached the village, perhaps to arrest Meena. Fearing the imminent arrest, villagers resorted to stone throwing last night, police sources said.

Advertisement

The police initially tried to disperse the mob using batons, however, this did not work. Then, the police bursted tear gas shells and also fired in the air.

At least one vehicle was set on fire and around 20 people were rounded up for causing violence, DIG Ajmer Range Om Prakash said.

The police later arrested Meena, however, the mob allegedly freed him from custody late last night.

The disturbance yesterday occurred outside the village polling booth in the Malpura sub-division of Deoli-Uniara when Congress rebel candidate Meena, running as an Independent, assaulted SDM Malpura Chaudhary, who was performing duty as the area magistrate.

There are different versions about the assault, while the officials said that Meena was wrongly accused of flouting the law by showing an image of his symbol in the e-ballot loaded in the EVMs, Meena accused SDM Chaudhary of abetting forced polling.

The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Officers’ Association demanded Meena’s arrest, warning of a pen-down and net-down strike. Additionally, IAS officers have written to Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, condemning the incident and urging appropriate action against Meena.

Meena was suspended by the opposition Congress for contesting elections as an independent after being denied a ticket. The Deoli-Uniara seat fell vacant after Congress leader Harish Chandra Meena was elected to the Lok Sabha in June. The party has fielded Kastor Chand Meena from the assembly bypoll.