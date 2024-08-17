Vinesh Phogat to be honoured with title ‘Khap Ratan,’ says Surendra Solanki

Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat was received with great honour by Khap leaders of Delhi’s rural belt.

The Delhi Palam 360 Khap chief Surendra Solanki welcomed Phogat and lauded her for defeating a world champion.

Solanki said that irrespective of her not coming back with a medal, she is a diamond for the entire country and said that the Khaps are happy upon her safe return.

Advertisement

He also appealed to the young wrestler to not retire from the sport.

As a token of respect and honor, she was presented a Gada ( Lord Hanuman’s mace) by the Khap leaders along with other things.

Several dignitaries including senior politician Deepender Singh Hooda, Indian boxer Vijendra Singh, Wrestler Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and several Khap leaders were also present to welcome the 29 year old athlete back home.

Triumph and heartbreak, both the aspects of life were part of the wrestlers Olympic journey this time, as on August 7, just before her historic gold medal bout in the women’s 50kg wrestling category, she was found to be 100 grams overweight, resulting in her disqualification from the tournament.