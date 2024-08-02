Vindictive ED raid against me in offing for “chakravyuh” remark: Rahul

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi claimed on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning a raid against him in the wake of his recent “chakravyuh” remarks against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Gandhi, who represents Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, said he is waiting with open arms to welcome the Central probe agency.

Referring to his 29th July speech in the lower house, the LoP wrote in a post on X, “Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned.”

Advertisement

“Waiting with open arms ED…..chai and biscuits on me,” Gandhi said.

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget, Gandhi, while attacking the ruling dispensation, said the 21st century “lotus-shaped chakravyuh is trapping India and is controlled by six people.”

“In Kurukshetra, Abhimanyu was trapped and killed in a Chakravyuh – a formation controlled by six people, and also known as Padmavyuh for its resemblance to a lotus formation. Today, a 21st century lotus-shaped Chakravyuh is trapping India and is controlled by six figures: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Adani, Ambani, Ajit Doval, and Mohan Bhagwat,” he said.

The LoP alleged that this modern chakravyuh has trapped the youth in a chakravyuh of unemployment and paper peak, farmers in a chakravyuh of debt, middle class in a chakravyuh of tax,

MSMEs in a chakravyuh of “tax terrorism”, jawans in a chakravyuh of Agnipath and SC, ST, OBC and minorities in a chakravyuh of anyay (injustice)

He said, the “INDIA bloc has taken the first steps to break this chakravyuh and will continue to fight until this atmosphere of fear is replaced. The BJP should not mistake India’s youth for Abhimanyu. They are Arjun and will break free from this chakravyuh.”

Notably, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, on Friday, gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha alleging misuse of probe agencies by the government.

In his notice, Tagore said, “The Opposition condemns the BJP government’s misuse of agencies like the ED, CBI and Income Tax for political harassment. Despite their reduced number from 303 to 240 seats and the reliance on alliances with TDP and JDU, the government continues to deploy these agencies to intimidate opposition leaders and force compliance, undermining democratic principles.”

“This misuse of state power is unacceptable and threatens the integrity of our institutions. We demand an immediate cessation of these practices and call for respect for democratic norms and the autonomy of our agencies. Our democracy’s health depends on impartial governance and fair political engagement,” he said.