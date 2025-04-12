Villagers in Chhattisgarh torture wild bear to death; record act

A wild bear was brutally tortured to death by villagers in southern Chhattisgarh .

The gruesome incident has sparked widespread condemnation from conservationists, and concerned citizens. Captured in a now-viral video, the shocking act has raised urgent questions about wildlife protection and human-wildlife conflict in the region.

The Chhattisgarh Forest Department has initiated a high-level investigation and pledged stringent legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act , which permits life imprisonment for such grave offenses.

The disturbing video shows a group of villagers mercilessly beating a defenseless bear — pulling its ears, striking its head repeatedly, as the animal writhes in agony. Blood is seen dripping from its mouth as the assault continues unabated. Preliminary reports suggest the incident occurred in the Kerlapal area of Sukma district. However, officials are working to verify the exact location, as a village with a similar name exists in the neighboring Bijapur district.

Responding to public outrage, the Divisional Forest Officer of Sukma has constituted special investigation teams with a mandate to identify and apprehend the perpetrators within 48 hours. A reward of ₹10,000 has been announced for credible information leading to arrests, with assurances of full confidentiality for informants.

Chief Conservator of Forests R.C. Dugga stressed the gravity of the offense, stating, “This constitutes the willful killing of a Schedule II protected species under Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act . We are pursuing the maximum penalty, which includes life imprisonment.” The department has also launched night patrols in 23 border villages and deployed undercover personnel in tribal hamlets to deter similar acts.

The shocking episode has reignited calls for systemic changes in forest and wildlife governance. Noted conservationist Pran Chadha described the act as “a glaring example of failing grassroots enforcement,” urging the government to implement wildlife sensitivity training in conflict zones, establish fast-track courts for animal cruelty cases, and introduce GPS tracking for vulnerable bear populations.

The case has also stirred wider discussions on reconciling tribal land rights with conservation goals, revamping compensation policies for wildlife related damages, and fostering community led wildlife protection models. Forest officials have enlisted the support of Wildlife SOS for forensic assistance, signaling a more coordinated and professional approach to wildlife crime prosecution.

The Forest Department has urged local communities to come forward with any credible information, reiterating that harming protected wildlife is a serious criminal offense with severe legal consequences. This gruesome incident underscores the pressing need for robust enforcement of wildlife laws, deeper community engagement, and sustained awareness campaigns across forested regions. Strengthening grassroots vigilance and fostering a culture of coexistence are now more critical than ever to safeguard India’s rich but vulnerable biodiversity.

Advertisement