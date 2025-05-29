Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan targets to empower 1.5 cr farmers across India: Agri Min Chouhan

In an initiative to transform agriculture in the country, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday, launched Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA-2025) at the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA) in Bhubaneswar.

The VKSA campaign’s ambitious goal is to reach over 1.5 crore farmers across India through technology dissemination, capacity building, and grassroots engagement, Union Minister Chouhan said while addressing the occasion.

He emphasised that fisheries are an integral pillar of India’s food security and a viable pathway for livelihood development, and stressed that all technologies developed by ICAR-CIFA must effectively reach farmers to enhance their income and build a developed and resilient fisheries sector.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by several eminent dignitaries, including Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, and Gokulananda Mallik, Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development.

The event was also graced by Dr M L Jat, Director General, ICAR; Dr J K Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science); Dr Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension); and Dr Pradip Dey, Director, ICAR-ATARI, Kolkata.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy CM Singh Deo said, “VKSA campaign is a timely intervention that will accelerate Odisha’s agricultural transformation and empower farmers through greater access to innovation, infrastructure, and institutional support”.

DG ICAR, Dr M L Jat, described VKSA-2025 as a transformational pre-Kharif campaign that bridges cutting-edge scientific research with farmers’ needs on the ground. He called upon all stakeholders to unite in realising the vision of Viksit Krishi for a Viksit Bharat, ensuring prosperity and resilience in Indian agriculture.

More than 600 farmers and farm women from Self Help Groups participated in the scientist-farmer interaction session, gaining insights into sustainable practices, improved technologies, and integrated approaches to agriculture and aquaculture.

A key highlight of the day was the release of a novel fish vaccine – “CIFA Argu VAX–I” – by the Union Agriculture Minister. Developed by ICAR-CIFA, this vaccine targets parasitic infections in fish, offering a significant breakthrough in fish health management and reducing economic losses in aquaculture.

On the sidelines, an exhibition was organised showcasing innovations and products by Self Help Groups (SHGs), KVK Khordha, and ICAR-CIFA, reflecting community involvement and grassroots innovation.

The VKSA-2025 campaign will continue nationwide from May 29 to June 12, 2025, engaging farmers across all districts in a mission to build a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready agricultural sector.