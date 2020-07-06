In a recent development in the gangster Vikas Dubey case, three more policemen were suspended on the charge of dereliction of duty.

Kanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said that Sub-Inspector Kunwar Pal, Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Sharma, and Constable Rajeev have been suspended.

He said that as and when police is getting any information, it is conducting raids. Teams of all police stations are on alert to catch the culprits.

Inspector-General of Police Mohit Aggrawal told that many police teams have been deployed at division level while many others teams from the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters — including Special Task Force teams — are relentlessly searching for the gangster. Hundreds of policemen are involved in the search operation.

As per the report, the state borders have been sealed and alert issued on the India-Nepal border since Dubey’s last location was traced in Auraiya.

On Sunday, the police is said to have seized arms and ammunition, including six pistols, 15 bombs, and 25 cartridges, from Bikru village house of gangster Vikas Dubey.

The Uttar Pradesh police have alerted their counterparts in adjoining states since it is believed that the gangster could be in hiding anywhere there.

In a bid to nab the gangster, his posters have been put up in all adjoining district and along the UP-Nepal borders.

According to official sources, the Pilibhit police has sounded a high alert on the Indo-Nepal border in a bid to foil the gangster’s possible attempt to escape to Nepal through the perforated border with the district.

Pilibhit superintendent of police Jai Prakash Yadav said that besides sealing the borders, the police are carrying out intensive search of vehicles and individuals.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), too, has alerted its personnel guarding the border.