Vijay’s TVK bats for state autonomy, actor to hold state-wide tour

Positioning itself as the primary anti-DMK and anti-BJP force in the state with an eye on the 2026 assembly elections, the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has condemned centralisation of powers by the BJP-led Union Government and the inability of the DMK to secure Tamil Nadu’s rights.

After the successful conduct of the TVK’s first political conference on October 27, the movie icon has planned a district-wise state-wide tour from December 27. This will be the first public outreach of Vijay and party sources said the schedule is being worked. Prior to that, he would appoint functionaries for the various wings of the party. He has identified the ”communal BJP” as the TVK’s ideological enemy and the ”corrupt and dynastic DMK” as the prime political enemy.

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting of the TVK’s Executive Committee along with District Secretaries and functionaries of front orgnisations, attended by party founder-president Vijay, passed resolutions demanding return of Education to the State List from the Concurrent List and scrapping of the NEET examination for medical education. The party also opposed the One Nation One Poll being pushed by the Narendra Modi government. A total of 26 resolutions were passed at the meeting held at suburban Panaiyur.

The Union Government’s attempt to impose the three-language formula against the existing two-language policy of the state would not be allowed in Tamil Nadu which has a long history of opposing imposition of Hindi, a resolution said and drew attention to the fact that many people have sacrificed their lives to protect Tamil language.

The DMK government of MK Stalin was blamed for not conducting a caste survey while other states were carrying it without shifting the onus on the Union Government like the DMK. Charging the DMK with cheating the people by not fulfilling poll promises, the party demanded that liquor shops of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, the wholesale retailer, be closed within a stipulated timeframe. Instead of depending upon liquor sales, alternative avenues of revenue generation should be found, it said.

Meanwhile, reports said that the actor-politician is actively considering launching his own TV channel as a propaganda vehicle for the party.