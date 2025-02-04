Vidya Utsav 2025 highlights future-ready education, sustainable learning practices

The Child Education Society (CES) hosted the third edition of its annual flagship event, Vidya Utsav on Monday. The event celebrates CES’s legacy of excellence and innovation in education across its nationwide 26 Bal Bharati Public Schools (BBPS).

The event focused on future-ready education, integrating technology, and sustainable learning practices.

Advertisement

The first session, themed ‘Future-Focused Learning to Thrive in a Digital Age’, highlighted CES’s strides in tech-based pedagogy, including AI integration.

Advertisement

Renowned gadget guru and content creator Rajiv Makhni delivered the keynote address emphasizing AI’s transformative impact, stating, “…AI is not to be treated as something for which we need to ‘police’ the learners, but they should be encouraged and trained to use it appropriately, to leverage its benefits…”.

The session also featured an enactment on ‘Digital Content Practice at CES’, showcasing BBPS Connect AI platform’s role in making education engaging and inclusive.

In the panel discussion, moderated by Mr. Sharad Arora, Member, Board of Management and Advisor, IT, he reinforced that “CES is taking bold yet cautious steps” towards technological integration, and aspiring for BBPSs to become pioneering “Sigma Schools”, and that “educators shall continue to be relevant… their role being redefined to impart training and mentorship, and not merely knowledge and skills…”

The afternoon session themed, ‘Grounded in values, growing with technology – the future of Innovative and Sustainable Education’, featured the keynote address by renowned engineer, innovator and education reformist, Mr. Sonam Wangchuk, Founding-director, SECMOL.

Mr Wangchuk advocated a curriculum based on 3Hs – ‘skilled Hands, bright Heads, and kind Hearts’, with emphasis upon development of compassion through education. He shared insights on sustainable innovation, and the need to integrate practical problem-solving into the curriculum.

In his welcome address, Mr. Nikhil Channa, President, CES highlighted the need for a balance between values and technology in education, stating, “…Schools that are grounded in values and growing with technology strike a balance between character development and innovation… our mission is to lead this transformation — ensuring that learning is accessible, adaptable, and aligned with the needs of a rapidly changing planet and society.”

Ms. Meenu Goswami, Member BOM, introduced the keynote speaker, while Mr. L.V. Sehgal, Joint Secretary, CES, and Principal BBPS GR, delivered the vote of thanks, affirming CES’s commitment to fostering “socially conscious, compassionate and empowered global citizens.”

A vibrant cultural program presented by Delhi NCR BBPSs’ students followed the next. It featured a melodious choir performance, an enthralling Bharatanatyam invocation Bho Shambo, and a brilliant Kathak recital.

The CES brand film, chronicling its 80-year journey, was also showcased during the event.

Distinguished BBPS alumni were felicitated in two categories, with Bal Bharati Icon Alumni Award and Bal Bharati Achievers Alumni Award for their excellence and contributions to their alma mater and society.

Vidya Utsav 2025 reaffirmed CES’s dedication to pioneering futuristic education and evolving through innovation in the educational landscape.