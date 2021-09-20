Vice president underlines the need for modernising agriculture and making it sustainable and remunerative

Vice president of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday underlined the need for modernising agriculture and making it sustainable and remunerative for the overall improvement of the rural economy.

Speaking at a book release function of five volumes of ‘Sir Chhotu Ram: Writings and Speeches’ brought out by the Haryana Academy of History and Culture in Gurugram, Haryana, Naidu said the need of the hour was to modernize agriculture and adopt best practices to make it more sustainable and remunerative.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, former chief minister of Uttarakhand Vijay Bahuguna, Principal Secretary, Art and Cultural Affairs, Haryana, D Suresh and Director Haryana Academy of History and Culture Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar besides sitting and former MPs and people’s representatives were present on the occasion.

‘Building on our past experiences, we must regularly revisit and renew our strategies on agriculture and rural development and introduce new technologies as part of our efforts to build a self-reliant India,’ the Vice president said.

Naidu further called for developing an integrated approach towards rural economy to ensure income security for farmers. He was all praise for farmers “for not letting the country down even during the trying times of Covid-19”. “Our objective should be the overall improvement of rural economy and the well-being of rural society,” he stressed.

Calling for ‘unshackling’ the latent potential of the rural economy, the Vice President said that improving the quality of life in rural areas would be “our true tribute to revolutionary visionaries like Sir Chhotu Ram.”

Venkaiah Naidu said the five volumes on Sir Chhotu Ram would provide meaningful insights into the agrarian economy and political dynamics of the region during the eventful years of the freedom movement. “Copies of this valuable publication should be made available to public libraries and Panchayat Ghar for the people to read and learn about the life and work of the great leader,” he further added.

Naidu exhorted all state governments to prepare similar compilations on prominent leaders from their respective states. He appealed to the youth “to read books on great leaders such as Chotu Ram, visit historical places such as their birthplaces and draw inspiration from their lives.”