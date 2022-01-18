Vice President underlines the importance of rural development in nation’s growth; calls upon youth to take up rural service as a mission

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today said that fast-tracking rural development was integral to the growth of the nation.

He was interacting with trainees of various skill development programmes at Swarna Bharat Trust, Vijayawada during his tour of Andhra Pradesh.

He said industry leaders and enterprising youth should take up rural service as a mission, with particular focus on women empowerment.

Complimenting the participants for their hard work and dedication, Naidu said he was always enthused to see the energy and quest for innovation among the trainees.

He asked them to strive for excellence in their field and to always keep themselves updated with latest technologies.

The Vice President stressed the importance of skill development in unlocking the demographic dividend and the ‘inherent talent’ of the nation’s youth.

Referring to the government’s efforts to promote skill development through the creation of a dedicated Skill Development Ministry, he called for more individual and private institutional initiatives to complement the government’s efforts.