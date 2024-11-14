Vice President to inaugurate Kashi’s Namo Ghat with iconic ‘Namaste’ sculpture on Nov 15

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the newly developed Namo Ghat in Kashi, which features a magnificent ‘Namaste’ sculpture to greet visitors, on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri will also be present on the occasion.

Renovated , the Namo Ghat has already become an attraction for visitors from both within the country and abroad, especially its stunning “Namaste” sculpture, that seemingly greets the rising sun over the sacred Ganges.

The crescent-shaped ghats of Kashi, bathed in the golden hues of dawn, have long enchanted visitors, and Namo Ghat now adds a fresh allure to this experience.

Namo Ghat, now equipped with world-class amenities, will provide visitors with an enhanced view of the divine Subah-e-Banaras. With its blend of faith, tourism, and employment facilities, this new addition to the city is designed to offer both locals and tourists an exceptional experience.

Meanwhile, a new modern ghat has been added to the ancient city of Kashi’s famous ghats. Known as Varanasi’s first model ghat, this ghat stretches from Namo Ghat to Adikeshav Ghat, covering about 1.5 kilometers. The unique “Namaste” sculpture and international-standard facilities are drawing tourists to this new destination.

This ghat, which can be accessed by water, land, and even air, is the first in Varanasi where helicopters can land. It also includes a floating CNG station, an open-air theater, pools, a floating jetty with bathing areas, and changing rooms.

Visitors will find a yoga area, water sports, a children’s play area, and a café, along with other amenities. This is also Varanasi’s first ghat designed to be accessible for differently-abled individuals.

The reconstruction of Namo Ghat, spanning 81,000 square meters at a cost of Rs 91.06 crore, was completed in two phases. The project is funded by the Smart City Mission and the Indian Oil Foundation.

Built by the double-engine government, Namo Ghat now stands as a world-class site, with the ‘Namaste’ sculpture as its iconic symbol, greeting the rising sun each morning.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner and Smart City President, Kaushal Raj Sharma, said here on Thursday that the redevelopment of Namo Ghat has focused on the ‘Make in India’ initiative, emphasizing local craftsmanship.

Visitors to Namo Ghat will experience the essence of “Vocal for Local,” with attractions like water adventure sports and heli-tourism planned for the future.

Additionally, the ghat offers facilities for morning walks, exercise, and yoga for health-conscious visitors, and has a ramp allowing easy access for the elderly and differently-abled individuals to the river.

Amenities at Namo Ghat include an open-air theater, library, lounge, bathing pools, a food court with Banarasi cuisine, and a multipurpose platform for events. The site is equipped for helicopter landings, making it suitable for events and crowd management.

From the jetty, visitors can take boat rides to witness the Ganga Aarti and visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. To help keep the Ganga river pollution-free, the country’s first floating CNG station for boats has been installed at Namo Ghat, along with a separate CNG station for other vehicles. From Namo Ghat, tourists can also enjoy cruises to nearby cities, enhancing the tourism experience in the area.

The Divisional Commissioner further shared that the large “Namaste” sculptures at Namo Ghat were built in two phases: in Phase One, two statues were installed, one standing 25 feet tall and the other 15 feet, while Phase Two added a grand 75-foot metal sculpture.

This towering ‘Namo Namah’ statue, installed to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, inspired the name “Namo Ghat.”

Special features at Namo Ghat include a unique pond and extensive greenery along the riverbanks to prevent soil erosion, with plants lining the edge.

Like other ghats, Namo Ghat has solidly constructed steps for taking ritual baths, along with a ramp for easier access, and a bathing jetty is also installed for visitors. The ghat is reinforced with gabion and retaining walls to withstand floods and is designed to look like Varanasi’s traditional ghats.

Visitors can drive directly to Namo Ghat, where parking is available, making access easy. The redevelopment of Namo Ghat was completed in two phases, transforming it into a modern yet culturally resonant space.