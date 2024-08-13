Vice-President flags off Tiranga bike rally in Delhi

The Ministry of Culture organised the Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally in Delhi marking a milestone in the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The rally was inaugurated by the Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.

After flagging off the bike rally, the vice-president said the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative has evolved into a movement. He emphasised the importance of “Janbhagidari” (public participation) in its success and highlighted India’s unstoppable rise towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating that the Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally is not just a celebration of India’s independence but also a reminder of the unity and strength that binds the nation together.

The rally commenced from Bharat Mandapam with participants proudly displaying the National Flag on their bikes. The lively procession of bikers, waving the Tiranga and cheering, made its way through key landmarks in the city, creating an electrifying atmosphere with festive decorations and patriotic messages.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched by the Ministry of Culture, encourages citizens to display the National Flag at their homes and participate in activities celebrating the country’s heritage. This bike rally showcased the campaign’s success, highlighting the strong sense of community and patriotism among the citizens. Enthusiastic participants, many of whom travelled from distant regions, displayed their patriotism through lively performances, flag-waving, and spirited cheers.

Prominent Members of Parliament, including Former Member of the Lok Sabha Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Cabinet Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, actively participated in the rally, enhancing its impact and motivating countless individuals across the nation.

The rally concluded at Dhyan Chand Stadium with a ceremony where participants and community leaders gathered to reflect on the significance of the event. The day’s activities were complemented by cultural performances, speeches, and a communal gathering, further enriching the sense of togetherness. Several Tiranga rallies, concerts, runs, marathons, and other patriotic activities, such as exhibitions, are being held with great enthusiasm throughout the country, organized by institutions like the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) and the Lalit Kala Akademi.