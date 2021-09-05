Vice President calls for mandatory five-year rural service for doctors

Three to five years of service in the rural areas should be made mandatory before giving the first promotion to doctors in the government sector, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Sunday while speaking at the 11th Annual Medical Teachers’ Day Award Function.

He said 60 per cent of the country’s population lives in the villages and doctors should serve the nation with passion. “let that be your moral compass when in dilemma and always adhere to the highest level of ethics. If you can serve with a spirit of selfless dedication, you derive boundless and real happiness,” he added.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated the need for better health infrastructure and asked the state governments to bestow special attention on this aspect. He also stressed on the need to increase the number of medical colleges while referring to the government’s efforts to bridge the gap in the doctor-patient ratio in the country. He said the doctor-patient ratio was 1:1,456 as against the WHO norm of 1:1000.

He further emphasized that both medical education and treatment should be affordable and within the reach of the common man. The top priority should be accorded to Medical education with a greater allocation of budget, the Vice President said.

Referring to the fast-changing technological world, he urged the medical colleges to ensure that those passing out of their portals stay abreast of the latest diagnostic and treatment systems.

“This has become all the more imperative in the wake of the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 as everything about the novel coronavirus is new learning to all—from scientists to doctors”, he added.