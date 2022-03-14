Vice President calls for building ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu today highlighted the importance of evidence-based policymaking to ensure that governance is responsive to the changes and disruptions. He also called for constant rethink and readjustment of policies and programs as per emerging needs and requirements.

The Vice President was interacting with the mid-career course participants of the Indian School of Business (ISB) at Uprashtrapati Nivas. Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, Indian School of Business, Shri DNV Kumara Guru, Director – External Relations, Indian School of Business, senior officials and participants of the ISB Public Policy program were present at the meet.

Quoting the World Bank and IMF projections of the high growth rate of the Indian economy, the Vice President underlined that the country holds tremendous potential and opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. “To bring about the desired change, it is important that the government and private sector work together and build a better and stronger India,” he said.

Talking about the rapid pace of urbanization in India, the Vice President said it presents its own set of challenges and opportunities. “Our policymakers will have to ensure that urban citizens have access to affordable housing, education and healthcare,” he added, urging all states and the private sector to come together to make our cities vibrant and inclusive living spaces.

The Vice President called for bridging the urban-rural divide and said that ‘efforts must be made to make people in rural areas feel included as part of the development journey of the country.

Describing agriculture as the mainstay of the Indian economy, the Vice President called for making every effort to ensure that our farmers get remunerative prices for their crops and their household incomes rise to decent levels. Towards this end, he wanted climate-resilient organic farming to be promoted in a big way.

The Vice President further said that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for self-reliance in critical technologies and called upon everyone to strive for building an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’. “Let us build a strong, stable, peaceful and prosperous India where there will be no poverty, illiteracy, gender and social discrimination,” he said.

Citing India’s recent success in developing its own indigenous COVID vaccine and achieving the milestone of more than 180 crore doses, Naidu exuded confidence. “nothing is impossible to achieve if India sets its sights on it,” he said.