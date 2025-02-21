VHP opposes Miss World being organised in Telangana

The local unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad has opposed organising the Miss World competition at the temples and other sacred places in Telangana, terming it a ‘cultural jihad’. The VHP has demanded that the government immediately withdraw its decision to hold the pageants in holy spots like Ramappa Temple, Yadagirigutta, and Ananthagiri Hills.

Telangana is gearing up to host the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant between 4 May and 31 May. Through this event, the state hopes to put Telangana on the global tourism map and showcase the state’s heritage and attractions.

Advertisement

However, the VHP has objected to the move to hold the pageant at the temples. State joint secretary of VHP Ravinuthala Shashidhar said, “It is a shame to organise obscene pageants like Miss World at holy places like Yadagirigutta, Ramappa Temple, and Ananthagiri Hills. Our society will not tolerate this disrespect.” He said this was an attempt to tarnish the culture of the state.

Advertisement

While the opening and closing ceremonies will be held in Hyderabad, including the Grand Finale, the state government also wants to highlight other destinations such as the UNESCO-designated world heritage site, Ramappa Temple, Yadagirigutta, Kawal Tiger Reserve, and Amrabad Tiger Reserve as well as the ancient forts dotting the state. For instance, the Ramappa also known as the Kakatiya Rudreshwar Temple, located at the foothills of a forested area and helmed by a lake, this Shiva temple boasts beautiful sculptures illustrating local dance and Kakatiya culture.

Similarly, the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple at Ananthagiri Hills also has an exquisite natural setting. The deity at Yadagirigutta temple is Narasimha Swamy, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the richly carved temple is on a hillock. With participants from 140 countries attending the month-long pageant, the event will highlight the regional cuisine and rich textiles like Pochampally and Narayanpet and promote Hyderabad’s brand identity