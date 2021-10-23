VHP demands inquiry by International Commission into alleged atrocities against Hindu community in Bangladesh

Vishva Hindu Parishad(VHP) on Saturday sent letters to the heads of United nations (UN), United Nation’s High Commission for Human Rights(UNHRC) and the European Union (EU) urging them to stop alleged unabated genocide of Hindu community in the Bangladesh.

In his three letters VHP Joint general secretary and the head of international affairs Swami Vigyananand urged to set up an international enquiry commission and send a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh, pressurise the government of Bangladesh to ensure security, justice and compensation to the victims. He demanded exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of crime and action to proscribe criminal Jihadi organisations and repeal the Vested Property Act 2013.

In letters addressed to Antonio Manuel De Oliveira Guterres GCC GCL the Secretary-General UNO, Michelle Bachelet Jeria of United nations High Commission for Human Rights and Ursula von der Leyen, the president EU, VHP said that the current spate of the genocide of the indigenous minority Hindus in Bangladesh had been continuing unabated.

The brutal killings of innocents, in more than 22 districts over the past 10-12 days, violate any notion of humanity.

The radical Islamists caused despair and terror among devotees by forcibly entering places of worship during the sacred Durga Puja and jubilantly vandalizing and breaking icons of deities and destroying shrines.

A dozen Hindus were slaughtered, a thousand injured. Horrifyingly, Hindu women and small girls were raped in front of family members and homes and businesses were looted and burnt as well. The police and law enforcement authorities were mute spectators, intervening too late to prevent the atrocities, the VHP alleged.

Swami Vigyananand also said, “During the partition of India in 1947, an estimated 2 million Hindus in the eastern half of Bengal were killed and countless millions fled to India. These horrors continued, with one million Hindus killed again in 1950 and another five million fleeing to safety in India. with thousands slaughtered in 1964, prompting another surge of fleeing refugees.”

The VHP recalled the events of 1971, the murder of 2-3 million and imprisoning over 400,000 women and girls in rape camps by the Pakistani army.

“Unfortunately, the persecution of minorities continued in independent Bangladesh and the current episode is only the latest of numerous recorded by the UN itself and governments abroad, like the US. It is, therefore, no surprise that the population of the mainly Hindu minority in Bangladesh, which was almost a third at partition in 1947, has declined to approximately 8 percent and respected Bangladeshi demographers predict it will fall to zero by 2050. The tragedy of the Hindus of Bangladesh is equalled by the Jewish holocaust of WWII and much worse than the Rwandan genocide,” the VHP leader further said.