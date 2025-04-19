VHP burns Mamata Banerjee’s effigy in Jaipur to protest Murshidabad violence

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demonstrated here on Saturday and burnt the effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to protest the “violence, loot and atrocities” against Hindus in Murshidabad.

Groups of protesters from different parts, waving placards with inscriptions against Mamata Banerjee, gathered at the historic Manak Chowk Chaupad here on Saturday afternoon. They raised slogans against the AITC-led West Bengal government and protested against the riots, violence, and looting in Murshidabad, allegedly targeting Hindu community families.

The protesters then burnt an effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, allegedly in protest against her government’s appeasement policies. They also demanded Mamata’s resignation.

Addressing the gathering, local BJP MLA Balmukundacharya said that the people of West Bengal had given a clear mandate to the AITC and Mamata Banerjee in expectation of good governance and development in the state.

However, Mamata Banerjee and her party disregarded the popular mandate and opted to pursue appeasement politics with vested interests, he added.

“Therefore, the CM should step down, or the President should impose President’s rule to dismiss her government,” the MLA said.

A series of violent incidents that broke out in Murshidabad in April 2025, during protests against the Waqf Act, 2025, has claimed at least three lives, left around 10 others injured, and caused widespread damage to public and private property.