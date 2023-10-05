Veteran Kerala CPM leader Anathalavattom Anandan passed away

Veteran Kerala CPI-M leader Anathalavattom Anandan passed away on Thursday evening following age-related ailments on Thursday evening. He was 86

A former state secretariat member of the CPI-M, Anathalavattom Anandam breathed his last at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Thrice elected MLA from Attingal, Anathalavattom became a member of the CPI-M state Committee in 1985 and rose to become a member of the state Secretariat in 2008

Advertisement

Born at Varkala’s Chilakur in the Thiruvananthapuram district on 22 April 1937, Anathalavattom entered politics in 1954 following the coir workers’ strike demanding higher wages. He played a key role in building the trade union base of the CPI-M in Kerala.

Anathalavattom left a job in the Indian Railways to become a full-time communist party worker. He was jailed during the emergency.

His cremation will be held at Santhikavadam here at 5 pm on Friday, He is survived by his wife Laila, and sons Jeeva Anandan and Mahesh Anandan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Opposition leader VD Satheesan, and BJP state president K Surendran are among those who condoled the demise of Anathalavattom Anandan.