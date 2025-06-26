Venugopal raises concerns over constitutional crisis in Kerala, writes to President

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal Thursday wrote to the President Droupadi Murmu highlighting the growing constitutional crisis in Kerala due to the obstructionist approach of the Raj Bhavan.

In his letter, Venugopal expressed concern over the governor increasingly promoting saffron ideology instead of upholding the Constitution. “Governors are meant to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers – but under the BJP regime, we see Raj Bhavans are becoming the promoters of the saffron ideology, instead of upholding the Constitution,” he said.

“Repeated controversies, continuous shadow boxing and multiple roadblocks is not what the people deserve,” he argued, asserting, “I trust the Hon’ble President will treat this matter with utmost seriousness.”

Venugopal’s letter underscores the tensions between the elected government in Kerala and the Raj Bhavan, highlighting the need for the President’s intervention to address the constitutional crisis.