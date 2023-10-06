Vendetta politics: KC Venugopal backs Sanjay Singh, also opposes Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest under AAP govt in Punjab

Congress leader KC Venugopal has stood in solidarity with Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh over his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case and at the same time has also opposed the arrest of Sukhpal Singh Khaira by the Punjab police under the AAP government.

On September 28, Khaira was arrested from his residence and sent to a two-day police remand by Fazlika’s Jalalabad court in connection with a 2015 drugs smuggling case.

KC Venugopal took to X and said “AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest by the ED takes the BJP’s vendetta politics to another level. We stand in complete solidarity with him and reject the use of law enforcement agencies to settle political scores. For this reason, we also oppose the arrests of All India Kisan Sabha Chairperson @SukhpalKhaira and former Punjab Deputy CM OP Soni by the Punjab police.”

The federal agency on Wednesday morning raided the residence of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the now-cancelled liquor excise policy in the national capital.

“Democratic principles of a fair trial and authorities acting within the boundaries of the Constitution are non-negotiable. We cannot become those we oppose,” Venugopal further said.

Special Judge MK Nagpal on Thursday sent Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to ED remand till October 10.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Thursday that arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh is not the last AAP leader to be sent to Tihar as the investigation into the Delhi Liquor Policy case progresses.

“One after another, big leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party are being taken to Tihar Jail. We think Aam Aadmi Party will open its office in Tihar Jail. Because Sanjay Singh is not the last. More leaders are involved in this liquor policy scheme and ED (Enforcement Directorate) has substantial evidence,” Parvesh Sahib Singh said speaking at a press conference in Delhi.