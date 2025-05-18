VD Satheesan refuses to comment on Tharoor delegation controversy

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Sunday declined to comment on Shashi Tharoor’s decision to accept the Centre’s invitation to lead a multi-party delegation abroad. He stated that it was for the party high command to respond to the matter.

Speaking to the media at Paravur in Kochi, Satheesan said, “Shashi Tharoor is a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is a significant position in the party. It is for the central leadership to express its opinion on Tharoor’s decision to lead the delegation. Whatever their view, we share it.”

Satheesan’s remarks come amid a growing controversy over Tharoor accepting the Centre’s invite—allegedly without prior approval from the party—to lead a delegation overseas to present India’s stance against Pakistan on terrorism.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Disciplinary Committee Chairman Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan openly criticized Tharoor for accepting the invitation without consulting the party.

“As a member of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Shashi Tharoor should have sought the party’s approval before accepting such assignments. He should not act unilaterally, disregarding party protocols,” Thiruvanchoor said.