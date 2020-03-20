Former Rajasthan chief minister and her son Dushyant Singh who is a BJP MP, are undergoing self quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s party, who tested positive for Coronavirus, on Friday.

Vasundhara Raje in a tweet said, “While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined & we’re taking all precautions.”

Singer Kanika Kapoor, best known for her songs “Baby Doll” and “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan“, tested positive for the novel COVID-19, today. She has been admitted to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become a victim of COVID-19.

The 41-year-old singer was in London for a while and returned to Lucknow on March 15. She also refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Upon arriving in Lucknow, Kanika also hosted a lavish party for her friends and family at a five-star hotel.

According to the reports, several bureaucrats, politicians and socialites attended the party. The singer stayed in a sprawling apartment in Lucknow. Medical officials are now unsure of the method that should be observed to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests, news agency IANS reported.

In a statement released on Instagram, the 41-year-old singer said she developed signs of flu in the last four days.

Vasundhara and Dushyant were present at the party. Thereafter, Jhalawar-Baran MP, Dushyant also went on to attend the Parliament sessions, as well as attended breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for MPs.

“This Govt is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self isolation. The session should be deferred,” said TMC MP Derek O’Brien in a tweet, reacting angrily to the news.

Earlier, on Thursday, as COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across the globe Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced ‘Janata Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel Coronavirus. He also urged the countrymen to call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent Coronavirus.

So far, India has reported 206 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with five deaths, the latest being an Italian tourist, who had reportedly been cured of the COVID-19, died of heart attack at hospital in Jaipur today.

The rise in the number of confirmed cases comes even as the Government imposed a near-virtual lockdown, banning public gatherings, stopping international flights from Sunday and shutting down offices and schools.