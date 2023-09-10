“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is Reality of New World Order”: Akshay Kumar praises PM Modi for G20 success

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “leadership” after the successful conduct of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in the national capital.

Under India’s leadership of the G20, the summit brought together leaders and representatives from various nations. The meticulously prepared event took place at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, specifically at the modern Bharat Mandapam, after the city was beautifully adorned for days in anticipation.

Taking to his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, actor Akshay Kumar applauded PM Modi while sharing his “discussion video” at the G20 summit.

“One Earth, One Family, One Future. What a splendid way to mark a historic #G20Summit. Bharat’s leadership has proved that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is the reality of the new world order. As proud Indians, we hold our heads high today. Thank you Modi ji…thanks everyone who made us feel on top of the world. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” he posted.

Before declaring that the summit closed, PM Modi handed over the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

While Indonesia held the G20 presidency last year, Brazil will assume the mantle after India.

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the summit in Bali and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

On September 9, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the acceptance of the G20 Leaders’ Declaration in New Delhi. This declaration was remarkable for its recognition of the significant human suffering and the adverse worldwide consequences brought about by wars and disputes. What rendered it particularly noteworthy was its unanimous endorsement following approximately 150 hours of deliberations. Every one of the 83 sections of the declaration obtained unanimous consent, including from China and Russia.

Prime Minister Modi remarked, “History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. United in consensus and spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonious future. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation.”

India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which translates to ‘One Earth One Family One Future’.

PM Modi stated that India’s G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it became “People’s G20” and crores of Indians were connected with it.

A major and historic takeaway of India’s presidency of the G20 Summit was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the grouping.