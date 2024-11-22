‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’-India’s timeless message:Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, highlighted the importance of the motto of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, calling it as a symbol of India’s commitment to global humanity. He stated that it embodies India’s timeless message, reflecting the nation’s enduring commitment to peace, harmony, and coexistence.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World here. He said, “the spirit of Article 51 of the Indian Constitution is an inspiration for world peace and security. This article encourages us to follow a moral path to develop respectful international relations and resolve conflicts peacefully.” He described the event as inspiring and mentioned that on November 26, 2024, India will mark 75 years since the Constitution was adopted. This event is being organized during the beginning of the Amrit Mahotsav year of the adoption of the Constitution. Notably, 178 Chief Justices and delegates from 56 countries participated in the programme.

The CM, while discussing PM Narendra Modi’s address at the United Nations “Summit of the Future,” emphasized that war is not a solution to problems. He expressed concern that wars have jeopardized the future of 2.5 billion children worldwide. He urged global leaders to unite and work towards creating a clean, safe, and fearless society for future generations. Highlighting the summit as a platform for global dialogue and cooperation, he expressed confidence that it would pave the way for world welfare in line with the spirit of Article 51. He also called upon judges worldwide to actively contribute to this cause.

Advertisement

Discussing Article 51 of the Constitution, the CM stated, “It reflects India’s vision of global peace and harmony. This article promotes peaceful resolution of conflicts and respectful relations among nations.” He underscored India’s role in international platforms like the United Nations, saying the country’s active participation demonstrates its commitment to global peace and security