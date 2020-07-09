Prime Minister Narendra Modi, playing the role of a Member of Parliament, on Thursday interacted with select individuals from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi-based Non-Governmental Organisations via video conferencing.

Lauding those who worked at the forefront in the fight against Coronavirus, PM Modi said, “All those who worked during this COVID-19 crisis, it is not that they only carried out their responsibilities but there was also fear in coming forward voluntarily in such a situation” and added that “this is a new form of service”.

He expressed his happiness saying that even during the Coronavirus crisis, his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi is filled with enthusiasm.

Stating that since a similar pandemic, that occurred almost 100 years ago, killed a large number of people in India even when the population was small, PM Modi said the world is concerned about India even now over the Coronavirus outbreak.

He said experts have been raising questions on India, saying that this time too the situation will get worse. Although, he added that Uttar Pradesh with a population of nearly 24 crore people has overcome all these apprehensions. The prime minister noted that around 800 people have died in UP but pointed out that many lives have been saved in the state.

Prime Minister Modi said that a huge country like Brazil, with a similar population to Uttar Pradesh, has suffered around 65,000 deaths due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Kashi has vigorously countered the unprecedented Coronavirus crisis,” he added.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed various developmental projects in his constituency and the efforts of the local administration in battling COVID-19 in his constituency.

Important developments like the progress made in the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir complex, by using a drone video of the layout, and the efforts are undertaken on effective management of COVID were also discussed.

Reviewing the progress of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project, Prime Minister directed that all such old temples which were unearthed during the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Parisar should be protected and preserved.

It was informed that more than 100 major projects within the financial out flow of around Rs.8000 crores is currently being undertaken in Varanasi pertaining to creation of social and physical infrastructure like hospital buildings, national waterways, ring roads, by-pass, International Convention Centre ‘Rudraksh’ built with Indo-Japan collaboration etc.

PM Modi exhorted the officials to expedite completion of development works within the timelines and also maintain highest standards of quality.

He directed that optimum utilisation of non-renewable energy should be utilised for creation of next generation infrastructure.