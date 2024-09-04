Varanasi declared top religious and tourist destination of Purvanchal in 2023

The Uttar Pradesh government has successfully transformed Kashi’s image on the global stage, creating a ripple effect that has benefitted both Varanasi and its neighboring districts. Tourists visiting Varanasi are now exploring the spiritual, religious, and natural attractions of nearby regions, drawn by the area’s newfound appeal.

In 2023, Varanasi emerged as the top religious and tourist destination in Purvanchal, with Vindhyachal in Mirzapur and the Ashtabhuja Temple also in Mirzapur, securing the second and third spots, respectively. Sitamarhi in Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi) ranked fourth, while Sonbhadra, known for its natural beauty, claimed the fifth position.

The BJP’s double-engine government has spearheaded numerous tourism development projects in these areas, while also enhancing connectivity between Varanasi and its surrounding districts. These efforts have yielded positive results, allowing tourists to explore more destinations in less time. The development work has significantly boosted tourist interest in the region, making it a thriving hub for spiritual and cultural tourism.

Advertisement

Deputy Director, Tourism Department, Rajendra Kumar Rawat, highlighted here on Wednesday that the development work in Varanasi, along with improvements in basic infrastructure, better connectivity, accessibility, and enhanced security, has led to a significant increase in tourist numbers.

The enhanced infrastructure in Varanasi, combined with the development of tourism and religious sites in the neighboring districts, has sparked greater interest among tourists.

Travel within a 100 to 200-kilometer radius of Varanasi has become much easier, allowing visitors to explore the religious sites, waterfalls, and natural beauty of Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi), Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra.

In 2023, the total number of tourists visiting Varanasi and its five nearby destinations was as follows:

– Varanasi – 8,54,73,633

– Vindhyachal – 72,97,800

– Ashtabhuja – 42,35,770

– Sitamarhi – 25,41,080

– Sonbhadra – 22,26,310