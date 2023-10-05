Varanasi court gives ASI four more weeks to complete the Gyanvapi survey

The Varanasi district court has given four weeks more time to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete its survey of the Gyanvapi complex and submit its report.

The court of District Judge Dr. Ajay Krishna Vishwesh on Thursday, while giving 28 days extension to the survey, said no further extension would be given for the survey. This would be the third extension given by the court to complete the survey by the ASI.

Amit Kumar Srivastava, Standing Counsel of the Government of India on behalf of ASI, had filed an application in the court of District Judge Dr. Ajay Krishna Vishwesh on Wednesday pleading that after October 6, four more weeks should be given to complete the survey of Gyanvapi complex.

Earlier on July 21, the district court had asked to conduct a survey in Gyanvapi and submit the report by August 4. After the survey started on July 24, the work was halted till August 3 due to the orders, first by the Supreme Court and then the Allahabad High Court.

Thereafter, the ASI requested for four weeks more time to complete the survey work. The court granted the ASI four weeks’ time to submit the survey report on August 5. After this, on September 8, the court gave four weeks more time to ASI to complete the survey work. It said that the survey work should be completed and the report should be submitted by October 6.