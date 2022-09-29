The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Gujarat starting on Thursday. Modi will flag off the ‘Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train’ on 30 September.

Vande Bharat train is PM Modi’s dream project. He had talked about connecting 75 cities with the Vande Bharat train on 15 August 2021. Since then, railway officials are working fast on this. Railway planning is ready to implement this project by August 15, 2023.

During this, he will inaugurate various infrastructural and development related projects costing 29 thousand crore rupees. Along with this, the foundation stone of many schemes will also be laid.

36th National Games

The projects include the commissioning of the world’s first CNG terminal in Bhavnagar, Metro Phase-I in Ahmedabad and the Diamond Research and Mercantile (Dream) City’s Phase-I in Surat. Along with this, he will also inaugurate the 36th National Games, which are being organized in Gujarat for the first time.

Modi began his journey after addressing a gathering in the Limbayat area of Surat city, during which he will launch projects worth Rs 3,400 crore.

PM will reach Bhavnagar after Surat to launch projects worth about Rs 6,000 crore, including laying the foundation stone for the world’s first CNG terminal and a ‘brownfield port’, before addressing a gathering at Jawahar Chowk area of Bhavnagar city at 2 pm, PM 2 km long road show.

Modi will announce the opening of the 36th National Games in a grand ceremony organized at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city at around 7 pm. The National Games will run from 29 September to 12 October. Modi will attend the Gujarat government’s Navratri festival at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad at around 9 pm.

First phase of metro project

The Prime Minister will flag off the first ‘Vande Bharat Express’ train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai Central on Friday.

He will flag off the semi high speed train from Gandhinagar Rajdhani railway station at around 10.30 am. PM Modi will also take a ride in a train from Gandhinagar in Ahmedabad to Kalupur station. He will inaugurate the first phase of the much-awaited Ahmedabad Metro project completed at a cost of Rs 12,925 crore from Kalupur.

Modi will board a metro train at Kalupur and reach Doordarshan Kendra in Thaltej, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting at around 12 noon. Modi will reach Ambaji town in Banaskantha district in the evening and launch various projects worth Rs 7,200 crore. Then after addressing a gathering, he will perform ‘aarti’ at the famous Ambaji temple.